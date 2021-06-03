CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and his passenger was hospitalized after he was injured in a subsequent crash.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the northbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan at 33rd Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 26-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia, who had been driving a red Jaguar on the expressway, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. A passenger in the car, a 27-year-old man from Austin, Texas, was also hospitalized with injuries from a subsequent crash.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined someone in another vehicle headed north on the Dan Ryan fired shots at the victim's vehicle at 33rd Street, causing the car to crash, and come to a stop on the right shoulder of the expressway.
All northbound local and express lanes were shut down for more than three hours as police investigated.
No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call them at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
Illinois State Police have responded to a total of 90 expressway shootings in Cook County this year alone, compared with 39 during the same period last year. There were a total of 128 expressway shootings in Cook County in 2020.