CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded Wednesday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, doctors at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital were doing everything they could Wednesday night to save the teenager’s life. She was rushed into surgery immediately from the gunshot wound to her head.

Surveillance video shows what witnesses said was the 14-yearold girl and a friend walking a dog moments after leaving a corner store at 48th and Wood streets at 6:09 p.m. The video also shows a guy wearing all black – who runs up, stands in the intersection, and pulls out a gun.

Witnesses said that man fired two shots.

“They shot her twice,” said family friend Jorge Medina. “I don’t know one in the head or both of the shots in the head, but they shot her twice.”

Medina is a friend of the girl’s family. He said it is frustrating to know the teenager was injured in such a fashion while walking in her own neighborhood.

“She went to the store to get some chips, and on the way back, got shot,” he said.

Moments after the shooting, surveillance cameras captured three men running down 48th Street and jumping into a sport-utility vehicle.

Police said they are looking for three people in connection to the shooting. The CPD said only one of the three men showed a weapon and fired.

It was not clear if the shooters were targeting the teenage girl or the young man with whom he was walking.

“It is heartbreaking to see our children being killed right in front of us; shot, injured, maimed right in front of us,” said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) whose ward includes the Back of the Yards neighborhood. “And just as equally disheartening is the fact that so many young people are the shooters. I will not be surprised to find out if the three individuals from last night’s shooting are all under the age of 18. You know, these are young people killing young people, because they have been pulled into this generational gang culture, and have no value for other the lives of others. or for themselves for that matter.”

Across Chicago, more than 120 kids and teens under 20 have been shot so far this year. And now, this 14-year-old has been added to the growing list.

Everyone is hoping she pulls through.

“She’s in critical condition,” Medina said. “I don’t know if she’s going to make it.”

The 14-year-old was the only person injured. Her friend was not hurt.

Police late Wednesday were reviewing the surveillance video. No one was in custody, and Area One detectives were investigating.