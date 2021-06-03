CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 2 p.m., a 41-year-old man was driving a minivan north on Homan Avenue when two vehicles – a sedan and a sport-utility vehicle – traveling east on Franklin Boulevard struck the driver's side of the minivan, police said.
The woman who had been driving the SUV was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the sedan got out of his car and ran off.
The driver of the minivan was not injured.
Police said they have not been notified of any children being involved in the accident.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Thursday afternoon.