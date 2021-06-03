DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Missing, Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy has been found safe after going missing in Skokie Thursday evening.

Noah Price had last been seen near Main Street and McCormick Boulevard in Skokie.

He has non-verbal autism and has sensory and perception issues, police said.

Just before 5 p.m. a witness reported seeing someone matching Noah’s description riding a scooter on the bicycle path on McCormick Boulevard near Main Street and then scale a fence near the North Shore Channel. The scooter was then found unattended.

Police searched the North Shore Channel for Noah Thursday evening.

At 7:37 p.m., Skokie police said Noah had been found safe.

