SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy has been found safe after going missing in Skokie Thursday evening.
He has non-verbal autism and has sensory and perception issues, police said.
MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE – Noah C. Price pic.twitter.com/U9syO6Iu6T
— Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) June 3, 2021
Just before 5 p.m. a witness reported seeing someone matching Noah’s description riding a scooter on the bicycle path on McCormick Boulevard near Main Street and then scale a fence near the North Shore Channel. The scooter was then found unattended.
Police searched the North Shore Channel for Noah Thursday evening.
At 7:37 p.m., Skokie police said Noah had been found safe.
Update on the missing person Noah Price: Noah has been located and is in good health. Thank you to everyone for sharing.
— Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) June 4, 2021