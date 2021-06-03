CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during a robbery in River North early Thursday morning.
Police said the victim was walking on Grand and Wabash avenues around 2 a.m. when a man approached and asked for his items. The victim complied, but when the suspect took off the victim chased after him.READ MORE: Flies, Flies Everywhere! What's With The Winged Invasion In Chicago? An Expert Has Some Ideas
Police said the suspect fired several shots at the victim before taking off in a silver sedan.READ MORE: Police Searching For Two Men Running A Ruse To Rob Homes
The victim was shot in the hips and is being treated at Northwestern Hospital.MORE NEWS: Over 23,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Police are searching for the suspect.