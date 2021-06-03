CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for a team of carjackers who targeted two women in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
A 21-year-old woman pulled into her garage in the 7700 Block of North Marshfield around 10:45 p.m. when four men approached her. Police said one of the men showed a gun and ordered the woman and her female passenger to hand over their belongings and get out of the vehicle.
The offenders drove off in the woman's 2021 gray Toyota Rav-4.
The victims told police the carjackers were wearing black clothes and face masks.
