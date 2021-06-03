DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and wife Amy Eshleman helped City Hall get a little more colorful on Thursday, unveiling a rainbow crosswalk on the LaSalle Street side of the building in honor of Pride Month.

City officials also unveiled another crosswalk outside City Hall painted in the colors of the transgender pride flag.

Lightfoot is the city’s first openly lesbian mayor.

Other city leaders waved Chicago flags in the colors of the rainbow outside City Hall on Thursday to show support for the LGBTQ+ community as the city celebrates Pride Month.

Several crosswalks along Halsted Street in Lakeview and Boystown also are permanently painted in the colors of the rainbow to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

