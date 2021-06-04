CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl nearly 50 years ago in Naperville.

Naperville Police arrested 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, who was reported missing on July 8, 1972.

Her body was found later the same day in a field near 87th Street and Modaff Road in Naperville, along with the bicycle she had been riding to her brother’s baseball game. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

No suspect was identified in the case until a breakthrough in DNA analysis recently tied Whelpley to the murder, according to police.

“Our detectives, like I’ve mentioned, were diligent, relentless, had the faith that this case would be solved someday, and that day is today,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said. “People often call these type of cases cold cases. This was never a cold case for our police department. We continually investigated this case throughout those 49 years.”

Whelpley, who was 27 at the time of the murder, used to live within a mile of the Hanson family home, police said.

He was arrested in Minnesota and is awaiting extradition to Illinois to face three counts of first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $10 million.

“This is something I never expected to be standing here talking to you today. Julie Ann Hanson, 1972, that’s an outlier at that point,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.