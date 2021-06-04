CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re liking today’s hot and sunny weather, get ready for more of the same this weekend.
Temperatures in the low 90s and lots of sun make for the perfect mix to hit the beach in Chicago this weekend.
It will be windy and hot on Saturday, with gusty southwest winds holding off any lake breeze from forming. Highs will be in the lower 90s with sunny skies.
Sunday won't be quite as hot, and forecast models return moisture late in the day, creating clouds and possibly a few showers.
Better rain chances as we step into next week when humidity levels rise.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 69.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 90.