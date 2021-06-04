CHICAGO (CBS) — Another shooting on Lake Shore Drive has a 15-year old girl hospitalized and in critical condition.

It’s the second shooting there in a week. CBS 2’s Tara Molina took safety concerns straight to Chicago’s top cop about what’s being done about it.

With two shootings in less than a week, what is CPD doing to make this iconic stretch safe?

The two this week aren’t the first and there have been concerns here for awhile now.

A Chicago landmark. It’s been immortalized in classic movies and TV shows. There are even songs written about it.

But recently?

The iconic, picturesque Lake Shore Drive is getting a grittier kind of attention, as it was closed off, as a crime scene, twice in just the past week.

Most recently for a shooting late Thursday. A 15-year-old girl shot in the stomach while inside a car, stopped at a red light, near Grant Park.

A witness told police there was no interaction or altercation before shots were fired.

Another scene just days ago, when a 20-year-old man was shot in the face Sunday, near the city’s museum campus.

His car with bullet holes and shattered glass.

But the two shootings this week aren’t the first.

Last month, 21-month-old Kayden Swann was shot in the face on Lake Shore Drive in a road rage incident.

Other shootings reported in December, November and October- some of them in the middle of the day.

“One crime is one too many.”

CBS 2 asked Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown what is being done about it, with Lake Shore Drive in CPD’s jurisdiction.

“Lake Shore Drive has received additional patrols.”

That’s as specific as he got.

With a new focus on their new preventative, community policing plan the theme for CPD.

“We want to prevent the crime from happening in the first place. Maybe our interactions with people give us clues about some violent thing about to happen on Lake Shore (Drive) and we can place that person in custody based on that information to prevent it from happening in the first place,” Brown said.

Police said they are working with that 15-year-old girl’s family right now, but no one is in custody for her shooting or the shooting Sunday, with Area 3 detectives still investigating both right now.