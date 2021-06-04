DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Chicago News, Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed Friday morning in a fiery crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a black Volkswagen Tiguan struck a pole near 78th and Racine around 6:30 a.m., causing the SUV to catch on fire.

READ MORE: Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, Charged In 1972 Murder Of 15-Year-Old Julie Ann Hanson In Naperville

An unidentified person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE: TSA Stops 2 Loaded Weapons At O'Hare Airport

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, 6 People Displaced After House Fire In Englewood

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff