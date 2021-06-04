CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed Friday morning in a fiery crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said a black Volkswagen Tiguan struck a pole near 78th and Racine around 6:30 a.m., causing the SUV to catch on fire.READ MORE: Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, Charged In 1972 Murder Of 15-Year-Old Julie Ann Hanson In Naperville
An unidentified person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.READ MORE: TSA Stops 2 Loaded Weapons At O'Hare Airport
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, 6 People Displaced After House Fire In Englewood