CHICAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting on Lake Shore Drive lake Thursday night.
Police said the girl was shot in the stomach while inside a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes. Police said shots were fired from inside a red Ford Expedition right when the light turned green.
A relative drove the teen to a local MacNeal Hospital and she was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.
A witness told police there was no interaction or altercation before shots were fired.
No arrests have been made.