By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:BNSF Railway, Metra, Person Struck By Train, Riverside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF Railway service has resumed on a single track near west suburban Riverside, but extensive delays are expected Friday afternoon, after a freight train struck a pedestrian.

Metra halted inbound and outbound trains on the BNSF Railway after a freight train struck a pedestrian shortly after 1 p.m.

Service resumed on a single track shortly after 2 p.m., but Metra said extensive delays were expected.

Riverside Police and representatives for BNSF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

