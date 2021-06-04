CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF Railway service has resumed on a single track near west suburban Riverside, but extensive delays are expected Friday afternoon, after a freight train struck a pedestrian.
Metra halted inbound and outbound trains on the BNSF Railway after a freight train struck a pedestrian shortly after 1 p.m.
Service resumed on a single track shortly after 2 p.m., but Metra said extensive delays were expected.
Riverside Police and representatives for BNSF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.