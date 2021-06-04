CHICAGO (CBS) — Winston is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is sweetest, cuddliest one-year-old lab mix you’ll ever meet. Winston will greet you at the door with enthusiasm, even if you were gone for a few minutes.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker Signs New State Legislative And Supreme Court District Maps Drawn By Democratic Lawmakers
Winston loves attention from the people he loves the most. He is incredibly nice to everyone he meets.
He is a great companion for a family where he will be the only pet and receive lots of exercise and continued training.
Give Winston a forever home by going to the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption page for more information.
Tell dad he is a lifesaver this Father’s Day with a lifesaving gift from PAWS Chicago. Celebrate all that dads do with a donation in their name, and PAWS will send them a hilarious dad joke in return.
Or give them a “World’s Best Paw-ther” mug.
Your gift will give sick and homeless pets at PAWS Chicago.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Fall To New Pandemic Lows
Go to PAWSChicago.org/fathersday to learn more.
We. Love. Puppies.
The one thing that we don’t love? ~Spicy~ puppy behavior (even if it IS cute).
Help your spicy puppy be sweet as honey with our Polite & Playful Puppy training class: https://t.co/C7RO4nP96k. #PAWSChicago
🐶: Adoptable Camden pic.twitter.com/384M5ELYkB
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) June 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Frida Kahlo 'Timeless' Exhibit Opens At Cleve Carney Museum At College Of DuPage