CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning residents about two men running a ruse to get inside homes to rob them.
The Chicago Police Department said men wearing fake green safety vests are posing as city water department workers. Once the men get inside the house, one person distracts the homeowner while the other takes money and jewelry.
Police said there were six similar incidents reported all at night.
The men drove off in a dark blue pick-up truck.
