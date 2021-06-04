CHICAGO (CBS) — We now know who won the University of Chicago’s New Venture Challenge.
The grad students vie for money to start their businesses. This year’s winning teams got a record $1.5 in investments.
First place goes to Andes STR which helps people manage rental properties. Their prize: $660,000.
The Polsky Center @UChicago is pleased to announce a record-breaking investment of $1.6M in the winners of the 2021 #ChicagoNVC, making it the largest in the nation for business school student #startup competitions.
