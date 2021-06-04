DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Entrepreneurs, New Venture Challenge, University of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — We now know who won the University of Chicago’s New Venture Challenge.

It’s a competition for budding entrepreneurs that CBS 2’s Jim Williams told you about earlier this week.

The grad students vie for money to start their businesses. This year’s winning teams got a record $1.5  in investments.

First place goes to Andes STR which helps people manage rental properties. Their prize: $660,000.

