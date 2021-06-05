CHICAGO (CBS) — An American Eagle flight from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Chicago was diverted to St. Louis on Saturday, due to a possible mechanical issue.
An American Airlines spokeswoman said American Eagle flight 4474, operated by Envoy Air, landed safely in St. Louis around 11:50 a.m.READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown
Fifty passengers and three crew were on board at the time, and no injuries were reported. Passengers were bused to the terminal, and will board another plane to finish their trip to O’Hare International Airport on Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Meantime, maintenance crews will inspect the plane that had an apparent mechanical problem.MORE NEWS: STEM Signing Day An Exciting Time For Students Who Hit The Books Instead Of The Court
“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American spokeswoman Gianna Urgo said in an email.