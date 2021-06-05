DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters extinguished an extra-alarm fire that damaged two buildings Saturday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said flames were coming from the rear porch on the first floor of a two-story home at 3402 S. Western Av., and had spread to a neighboring building.

A 2-11 response was called for the blaze, bringing in extra crews and equipment to contain the flames.

Officials said the fire was extinguished around 7:20 p.m., although crews remained on the scene to keep an eye on hot spots.

No injuries were reported, but 15 people were displaced.

