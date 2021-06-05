CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown paid a visit to the city’s West Side on Saturday to kick off his new community policing strategy.
He repeated his commitment both to the neighborhood and to accountability.
"That means our officers will be working with the community, particularly with our young people; to coach them, mentor them, guide their decisions; to invest our time, our effort, and our leadership in our community. So goes the West Side, so goes the city," Brown said.
Under the new strategy Chicago Police will expand neighborhood police initiatives such as arts and athletic leagues.
Police will also expand the civil rights unit, adding officers as liaisons to the LGBTQ, immigrant, and religious communities.
The superintendent said the department changes go above and beyond recommendations of the federal consent decree mandating sweeping CPD reforms.