CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County cut the ribbon Saturday on an accessible canoe and kayak launch at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said it's a reminder the Forest Preserves belong to all county residents and visitors.
"Everyone should be able to enjoy the benefits of being outside, and of the natural world. At the Forest Preserves, we've made a commitment to increase opportunities available to individuals with disabilities to enjoy these benefits. We're working to continue to add more, and to do more, and this successful canoe and kayak launch is another milestone," Preckwinkle said.
It was a perfect sunny day for the ribbon cutting, and for the first boats to launch on Saturday.
For a list of other accessible canoe and kayak launches – as well as camping info, picnic shelters, and more – check out the Cook County Forest Preserve website.