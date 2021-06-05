CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported 387 new confirmed COVID-19 and an additional 23 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 746,554 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,267, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 418 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
A total of 3,520,815 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,517,652 on Friday. A total of 10,538,415 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sides around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are available on the following schedule:
Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Syracuse Community Center
1013 N. Long Dr., Syracuse, IN 46567
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 211 or (866)211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of Saturday, a total of 5,255,695 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,681,559 first doses and 2,574,136 individuals who are fully vaccinated.