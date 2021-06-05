CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 538 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and an additional 32 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,384,903 cases, including 22,912 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Almost 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 51% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 50,827 tests have been reported for a total of 24,847,616.
As of Friday night, 882 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 232 were in intensive care and 123 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 29 to June 4 is 1.3%.
Firday, 55,505 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in Illinois. A total of 11,483,338 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Friday at midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,130 doses.