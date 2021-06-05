By Ed Curran
By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of a sporty sedan. It's tough to find a better looking car than the Lexus IS 350 F Sport. It just looks fast, even with four doors, with its sweeping angles and well-defined sculpted lines.
This refreshed look for the Lexus IS 350 F Sport is a winner. It's a fun car to look at an even more fun tn drive. A great handling car with all-wheel-drive, the IS350 looks just a bit intimidating. But, it's 311 horsepower V6 is a bit more tame than you'd expect. It's certainly adequate, taking you from zero to 60 is about 5.5 seconds, but it's not the power you may have anticipated from its looks.
Inside, this Lexus offers a beautifully done cockpit with comfy seats, a sporty driving position and nice ergonomics.
Inside, this Lexus offers a beautifully done cockpit with comfy seats, a sporty driving position and nice ergonomics.

This is a beautiful car that makes a statement, and delivers a great ride on a beautiful summertime morning.
This Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a nice starting price of $45,000. If you’re looking at cars like the BMW 3-Series, Alfa Romeo Giulia or an Acura TLX, the Lexus IS 350 is a test drive you have to take.