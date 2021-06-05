CHICAGO (CBS) — Midlothian police are asking for help searching for two missing special needs teens who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Monique Smith, 15, is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black, pink and white Jordans sneakers.
Monica Smith, 16, was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers, black pants, and a black Adidas sweatshirt with pink stripes.
The teens were last seen near 147th and Harding Avenue.
Police have K9 units and helicopters assisting with the search.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.