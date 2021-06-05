CHICAGO (CBS) — Savanah Quintaro, a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the head while she and a friend were walking a dog on Wednesday, has died of her injuries.

Police have said Savanah was walking near 48th and Wood Streets on Wednesday evening when three guys walked up to her, and one of them started shooting. She was taken to University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition until she was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows what witnesses said was Savanah and a friend walking a dog moments after leaving a corner store at 48th and Wood streets at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The video also shows a guy wearing all black – who runs up, stands in the intersection, and pulls out a gun.

Witnesses said that man fired two shots, hitting Savanah in the head.

“They shot her twice,” said family friend Jorge Medina. “I don’t know one in the head or both of the shots in the head, but they shot her twice.”

Medina is a friend of the girl’s family. He said it is frustrating to know the teenager was attacked in such a fashion while walking in her own neighborhood.

“She went to the store to get some chips, and on the way back, got shot,” he said.

Moments after the shooting, surveillance cameras captured three men running down 48th Street and jumping into a sport-utility vehicle.

It was not clear if the shooters were targeting Savanah or the young man with whom she was walking.

“It is heartbreaking to see our children being killed right in front of us; shot, injured, maimed right in front of us,” said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) whose ward includes the Back of the Yards neighborhood. “And just as equally disheartening is the fact that so many young people are the shooters. I will not be surprised to find out if the three individuals from last night’s shooting are all under the age of 18. You know, these are young people killing young people, because they have been pulled into this generational gang culture, and have no value for other the lives of others. or for themselves for that matter.”

Across Chicago, more than 120 kids and teens under 20 have been shot so far this year. And now, this 14-year-old has been added to the growing list.

At last check, no one was in custody.