CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the arm in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The teen was sitting outside on a porch in the 4100 block of West 21st Place at 3:30 a.m. when an unknown person fired shots from a black car, Chicago police said. He said the person was firing at a group nearby and he happened to be caught in the crossfire.
A relative drove him to Mount Sinai where he was in good condition Saturday morning.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.