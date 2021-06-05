CHICAGO (CBS) — A North Aurora man is facing charges after two people were shot in a Woodman’s parking lot in North Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

David M. Williams, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery, and tow counts of aggravate unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

The shooting took place outside the store in the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard.

Police say Williams allegedly arranged a meeting with the victim to purchase cannabis and agreed to meet in the parking lot. Williams and a second man approached the victim in his vehicle and got in. Police say Williams got a gun out and demanded the cannabis from the victim.

After a struggle for the gun, the second man was shot in the leg i the back seat. He then got out and limped away.

The vehicle rolled forward while the struggle continued and the victim was shot in the neck.

The car stopped on top of the curb in the far northwest corner of the parking lot.

Police say Williams exited the vehicle and briefly tried to help the second man before fleeing through a grassy field.

A good Samaritan helped the second man, placing a tourniquet on his leg. The man was hospitalized in fair condition. The driver of the vehicle, who is 17, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Williams, a third man, and a woman were located in an apartment in the 1800 block of Oak Street and taken into custody. The third man and the woman were questioned and released.

Williams was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Anyone with information should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, extension 758. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 2. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.