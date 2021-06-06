BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — On Sunday afternoon, thousands of cars took part in a Pride Drive in Buffalo Grove.
The event was the brainchild of middle schooler Molly Pinta, who decided her hometown needed its own LGBTQ pride celebration.READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday
COVID-19 turned it into dozens of mini-festivals with entertainment for people to drive by and enjoy the fun at a distance.READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown
In all, more than 100 homes and businesses took part.MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Organizers hope a return to a parade format for Pride Month will be in the cards next year.