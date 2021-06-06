DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — On Sunday afternoon, thousands of cars took part in a Pride Drive in Buffalo Grove.

The event was the brainchild of middle schooler Molly Pinta, who decided her hometown needed its own LGBTQ pride celebration.

COVID-19 turned it into dozens of mini-festivals with entertainment for people to drive by and enjoy the fun at a distance.

In all, more than 100 homes and businesses took part.

Organizers hope a return to a parade format for Pride Month will be in the cards next year.

