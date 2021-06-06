CHICAGO (CBS) — After the warmest weekend since last August – nearly nine months ago – we will cool slightly for the upcoming week, but stay well above average with highs in the 80s.
On Sunday night, look for partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions with lows near 70.
It won't bust the drought, but scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through at least Thursday should bring some relief. A breeze off the lake will develop Monday and keep us cooler lakeside all the way through Saturday.
Highs for Monday will be in the middle 80s but again, cooler lakeside.
It will be partly sunny to partly cloudy through Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Look for lower to middle 80s for highs – 5° to 10° above average – all week, but cooler along the lakefront.