CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will feel just like July in the Chicago area. It will be a bit steamier as highs get near 90 degrees.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday through Thursday.
Temperatures will cool slightly by the end of the week but stay well above average for June.
Forecast:
Sunday: Sunny start then becoming partly cloudy, more humid. Highs near 90°
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy. Lows near 70°
Extended: Partly sunny to partly cloudy Monday through Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Falling from the upper 80s Monday to the lower 80s by Friday