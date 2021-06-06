DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Sunday forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will feel just like July in the Chicago area. It will be a bit steamier as highs get near 90 degrees.

READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday through Thursday.

READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown

Temperatures will cool slightly by the end of the week but stay well above average for June.

Forecast:
Sunday: Sunny start then becoming partly cloudy, more humid.  Highs near 90°
Sunday night:  Partly cloudy, warm & muggy.  Lows near 70°
Extended:  Partly sunny to partly cloudy Monday through Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.  Falling from the upper 80s Monday to the lower 80s by Friday

MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CBS 2 Chicago Staff