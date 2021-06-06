CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 37 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,385,245 cases, including 22,949 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
So far, 68% of adults in the state have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 51% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour periods, 38,386 tests have been reported for a total of 24,886,002.
As of Saturday night, 792 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 212 were in intensive care and 117 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 30 to June 5 is 1.2%.
Saturday 48,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the statewide total to 11,531,838 as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is now 37,455 doses.