CHICAGO (CBS) — There had been no arrests late Sunday after a man was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway hours earlier.
The shooting happened at 3 a.m. on the outbound Dan Ryan at 47th Street.READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday
Illinois State Police said one man was shot and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital. He is expected to survive.
The outbound local lanes were blocked off between 35th and 47th streets while troopers searched for clues.READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown
A vehicle was also struck by gunfire at 11:51 p.m. Friday on the inbound Dan Ryan, also at 47th Street. No one was injured in that incident.
There were also multiple incidents involving gunfire on the Dan Ryan last week. On Wednesday evening, a man was driving a red Jaguar in the inbound Dan Ryan express lanes at 33rd Street, near Guaranteed Rate Field, when he was shot and seriously wounded. His passenger was not shot, but was also injured in a subsequent crash into a concrete pillar and had to be hospitalized too.MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Chicago area expressway shootings have more than doubled since this time last year.