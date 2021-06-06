DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at Ellis Park in the Bronzeville community.

At 1 p.m., police were called to 35th Street and Vincennes Avenue after a man drove a truck onto a field and tried to run over people who were playing football.

Witnesses said the man then got out of the truck and knelt to pray.

He then jumped on a bicycle and rode off.

A police Bomb Squad with K-9’s checked the truck for explosives. None were found.

