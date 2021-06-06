CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at Ellis Park in the Bronzeville community.
At 1 p.m., police were called to 35th Street and Vincennes Avenue after a man drove a truck onto a field and tried to run over people who were playing football.
Witnesses said the man then got out of the truck and knelt to pray.
He then jumped on a bicycle and rode off.
A police Bomb Squad with K-9’s checked the truck for explosives. None were found.