CHICAGO (CBS) — A Rogers Park favorite has made a return as the Glenwood Sunday Market kicked off its 12th season.
The sign at the gate says it all, with the word, "Welcome!" in boldface type.
The market brings 21 local vendors and their neighbors together. Lots of people were lined up early Sunday morning when the market opened.
There are always tons of fresh produce, artisan food, flowers, and plants – and the market is based on sustainable practices. Visitors can take their time and stroll through.
The manager said the current situation is a big improvement over the way things started last summer.
“Last year, we definitely started as a pre-order only before we went to the walk-through. Now we started this season off as a walk-through, which meant that we have more capacity,” said market manager Rachel Bowen. “We’ve actually had over 1,000 customers as of this morning and afternoon already.”
Masks and social distancing requirements remain in place at the market.
If you missed the market this Sunday, there are still plenty of future Sundays to head over. The Glenwood Sunday Market runs through Oct. 24, each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. except on July 4th.
You can find it at 1233 W. Pratt Blvd., just west of Sheridan Road.