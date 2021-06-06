CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a woman who left her workplace in Portage Park on Friday and has not been seen since.
Leslie Martinez, 24, was last seen at her place of employment in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road at 3 p.m. Friday, police said.READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday
Her mother, Susie Vargas, wrote in a public Facebook post in the Irving Park Neighborhood News group that her daughter had clocked out of the Marshall’s store on that block and had not been heard from since.
“I fear that something terrible happened to her,” Vargas wrote.READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown
Martinez is Hispanic, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair with pink tips, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. She has tattoos on her back and both wrists and hands.
She was last seen wearing a black zipper hoodie, blue jeans, and a black hair wrap covering her hair.MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Five Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-6554.