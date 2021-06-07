CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
At 9:01 p.m., the girl was shot once in the lower back in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday
Witnesses said they saw someone fire shots from a red vehicle.READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown
The girl was taken to Roseland Community Hospital by a family member and was in serious condition. Police have confirmed her condition has not been changed to fair.
There was no one in custody Sunday night. Area Two detectives were investigating.MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
This girl is one of 59 people shot over the weekend in Chicago.