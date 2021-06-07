CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Auto Show organizers are hosting a pop-up street festival outside of McCormick Pace.
A Mustang Mach-E and a Jeep 4XE are on display along with food trucks and musical performances to celebrate the return of the Auto Show.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Lowest Daily Caseload In More Than A Year; Lowest Infection Rate And Fewest Hospitalizations Ever Reported
The 2021 Chicago Auto Show will return July 15 through July 19 at McCormick Place West.READ MORE: United Airlines Requiring Proof Of COVID Vaccine For Employees
Tickets are $13 for adults.MORE NEWS: Girl, 11, Shot And Wounded In West Pullman