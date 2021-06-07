DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Auto Show organizers are hosting a pop-up street festival outside of McCormick Pace.

A Mustang Mach-E and a Jeep 4XE are on display along with food trucks and musical performances to celebrate the return of the Auto Show.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show will return July 15 through July 19 at McCormick Place West.

Tickets are $13 for adults.

