CHICAGO (CBS) — After three years of negotiations and still no deal members of the Chicago Teachers Union are now on strike at Urban Prep Academy charter schools.
Teachers picketed Monday morning outside the Urban Prep Charter Academy For Young Men – Englewood Campus. Students already had a remote learning day scheduled.
CTU said the charter school network isn’t working to keep teachers long-term to meet the needs of special education students. They’re also upset Urban Prep won’t add language to the contract about special education needs, even though the charter operator says it will follow state law. The union said that makes it difficult to enforce.
Members are frustrated the negotiations have been dragging on.
"Bosses have gotten raises ever year. These educators have not gotten any raises in three years," said Chris Baehrend, chair of the charter division at CTU.
“They made promises, and we are here to ensure that they keep those promises. We are here to make sure they invest in these students,” said Latoyia Kimbrough, an attorney for CTU.
“Our members are still committed to the families and the students that they serve. They still are committed to helping the young Black males achieve greatness despite the lack of resources and despite the lack of support from the administration,” said CTU member Deidre Foster.
Another bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.
Urban Prep leaders did not respond to requests for comment.