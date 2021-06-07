CHICAGO (CBS)– After a hot weekend, rain is ahead.
Monday will be a humid day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.
Humid today in the 80s with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KKpGxbUQHG
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 7, 2021
Temperatures continue in the mid 80s for most the week. Scattered showers return Tuesday afternoon and night.

Rain clears, leaving a partly cloudy and warm weekend ahead.