By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– After a hot weekend, rain is ahead.

Monday will be a humid day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures continue in the mid 80s for most the week. Scattered showers return Tuesday afternoon and night.

Rain clears, leaving a partly cloudy and warm weekend ahead.

