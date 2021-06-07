CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 59 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, five of them fatally.

Among the incidents was a mass shooting that left eight people injured in the Burnside neighborhood.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when two occupants of a silver sedan opened fire at them. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back, a 32-year-oold woman suffered a graze wound to the head, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 38-year-od woman was shot in the left leg.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said a 23-year-old man was in a back yard in the 5200 block of West LeMoyne Street, when someone shot him in the head and fled the scene.

The victim, identified as Michael Cooper, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Englewood, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the head.

The victim, identified as Jermaine Sanders, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, 24-year-old Latrell Goodwin was found in his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road in the University Village neighborhood, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Goodwin was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin, and found an unidentified man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second victim from the same shooting, a 26-year-old man, took himself to West Suburban Hospital, and later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was listed in fair condition.

At about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was on the street on the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue in West Englewood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the chest, hip and neck. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and critically wounded near the Riverwalk and Wabash Avenue right in the Loop. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A witness who saw the shooting from his hotel window said he saw the victim was seen lying next to a light pole. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Hours earlier around 10 p.m. Saturday, gunfire rang out in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street on bustling Printers Row in the nearby South Loop. No one was injured in that incident, but a panic ensued as a bullet came flying toward a restaurant where people were dining on the patio.

At 9:01 p.m. Sunday, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the lower back and seriously wounded in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Witnesses said they saw someone fire shots from a red vehicle.

The girl was taken to Roseland Community Hospital by a family member and was in serious condition.

There was also another shooting this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a person was driving on the outbound Dan Ryan at 47th Street when they were shot and wounded. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in an unknown condition.

Near the same location at 11:51 p.m. Friday, a vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.