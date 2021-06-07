CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Red Line service was halted north of Belmont Monday evening after a train derailed at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater.
Service on the Purple Line Express was also suspended from Belmont to Howard. Purple Line local service in Evanston and Wilmette continued.
The Fire Department reported one wheel came off a train onto the tracks.
A total of 24 people were on the train at the time. No injuries were reported.
Power was shut down in both directions, prompting the service suspension.
Power was shut down in both directions, prompting the service suspension.
The Yellow Line to Skokie was also suspended Monday evening due to a leaning tree branch near the tracks.