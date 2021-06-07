CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were asking the public to help find a 13-year-old boy who went missing earlier in the day in Lawndale.
Mark Thomas was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Woman Caught On Video Plowing Over Northwest Side Couple's Yard; They Say Criticism Of Ald. James Gardiner Made Them Target
Mark is Black, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.READ MORE: Family Of Onetime Child Actor Kevin Clark Calls For Safety Improvements At Western And Logan, Where He Was Killed In Tragic Bicycle Accident
He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.MORE NEWS: CTA Train Derails At Bryn Mawr; Red, Purple Line Service Halted For Hours From Belmont To Howard
Anyone with information should call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.