CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday said a woman has been located after leaving her workplace in Portage Park on Friday and not being seen for four days.
Leslie Martinez, 24, had last been seen at her place of employment in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road at 3 p.m. Friday, police said.
Her mother, Susie Vargas, wrote in a public Facebook post in the Irving Park Neighborhood News group that her daughter had clocked out of the Marshall's store on that block and had not been heard from since.
"I fear that something terrible happened to her," Vargas wrote.
On Monday afternoon, police said Martinez had been located. Further details were not provided.