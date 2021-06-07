CHICAGO (CBS) — Major train delays have been causing problems on the city’s Southwest Side.
A CSX train was stopped at 111th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood for more than 40 minutes. Traffic came to a standstill.
The delays were so bad that a bicyclist risked his life by crawling under the stopped train.
"Someone took their life in their own hands because a train was stopped – and that's the problem," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th). "This is a regular occurrence in my community of trains stopped – not for five or 10 minutes, for 40 minutes, am hour, and hour and a half."
Ald. O’Shea said the stopped trains also prevent fire trucks and ambulances from responding to emergencies on the other side of the tracks. Engine Company 92 is located just down the street.
He also said they keep ambulances from reaching Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the only trauma center serving Chicago's Southwest Side.
CSX said the delay was caused by train signal issues.