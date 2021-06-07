CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Chicago will grant a doctorate degree to a student who was killed during a series of shootings last winter.
Colleagues got access to key documents in Yiran Fan’s Dropbox account and successfully defended his Ph.D. dissertation about bank behaviors and risky lending.READ MORE: CTA Red Line Train Derails At Bryn Mawr; Service Halted From Belmont To Howard
The 30-year-old Fan was randomly killed while sitting in a car in a parking garage in January, the first of seven people to be shot by a single gunman.READ MORE: Frank Coconate Seeks To Sell Mob Hitman Frank Calabrese Sr.'s Rifle, Which He's Owned For 35 Years
Five died. Professor Veronica Guerrieri says Fan, a native of Beijing, was an “amazing student.”MORE NEWS: Carjacking Incidents Have Suspects Hit Victims With Their Vehicle, Show A Gun And Take Other Vehicle
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.