CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Lake County are asking for help finding the man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl Monday evening on a bike path in north suburban Beach Park.
Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Robert McClory Bike Path just north of York House Road in Beach Park around 7:30 p.m., after a girl was assaulted while walking on the bike path.
Officials said, as the girl was walking, a man came out of the nearby tree line, grabbed her by the neck, shoved her to the ground, forcefully removed her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.
A witness heard the girl's screams and began yelling to the girl to run for help. That's when the attacker ran off, and the witness called 911 for help.
The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered in the attack.
Lake County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter to search for the attacker, and used a Lake Forest Police Canine team to track him. Authorities said the track led to an area where it is believed the attacker got into a vehicle to flee the scene.
Sheriff's officials said the attacker is described as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-11, with "numerous metal hair barrettes in his hair, which is a very unique identifier."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.