CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in Back of the Yards.
At 6:52 p.m., the boy was in the front yard of a home in the 5400 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire came from an unknown direction and grazed him in the head, police said.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital by a family member. He was reported in good condition.
Shell casings lined the street following the shooting. We counted at least 22 evidence markers.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives were investigating.