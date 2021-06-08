CHICAGO (CBS) — There were at least two carjackings near downtown Chicago Saturday night.
Just before 9 p.m. on LaSalle Street near Lake Street in the Loop, a white Toyota sedan bumped into an Audi Q-5. The driver got out, and then two armed people, possibly teenagers, stole the Audi at gunpoint.
Within a few minutes, another man was carjacked in the Gold Coast neighborhood right next to Lincoln Park.
Two men pointed a handgun at a driver on North Boulevard near Clark Street and stole his 2019 Porsche Cayenne.
The 40-year-old driver believes he saw a woman following them in a white Honda CRV.
No one is in custody in either case.