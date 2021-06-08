CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a super steamy Tuesday with temperatures into the middle 80s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the upper-level system is overhead Tuesday, so it won't take much to create towering clouds and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.
However, a lake breeze has formed and is pushing inland. This northeast flow off the lake will pull stable air across the city and to O’Hare Airport & Midway Airport.
The best chance for storms Tuesday is farther west and also south of I-80. These would be slow movers, creating heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Any showers or storms will collapse with sunset.
Expect fog again overnight, especially lakeside.
TONIGHT: Early evening shower chance. Then patchy fog overnight. Muggy and warm. Low 70.
WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 85.
THURSDAY: A 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 86.