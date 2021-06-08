DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday starts off with a muggy morning and patchy fog.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A similar pattern holds through Thursday and then skies clear and temperatures climb for the weekend.

